Who’s the most valuable? NJ celebrities’ net worth

I went down a rabbit hole Monday night.
I was thinking about an old Facebook friend who has been a working actor since 1978. I knew he had some health problems and hadn’t seen him post anything in quite a while so I looked him up. I found his Facebook has been quiet for some time, which made me worry.
So I Googled him.
Relieved to see he just did a project this year, but sad to see his name pop up on a site called celebritynetworth.com where he was listed at a very low amount. Probably due to all the medical issues, and totally not deserved. He’s a great guy and deserves a better life. I hope he rebuilds soon.
Then of course I decided to look up the truly famous.
Who’s worth more, Robert DeNiro or Al Pacino? Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise? I’m telling you you can get lost on this site.
Next I wondered about celebrities from New Jersey who were lucky enough to make it big with enough money to afford to live in their insanely expensive home state if they wanted to.
Which brought me to this list:
NJ celebrities’ net worth
Jack Nicholson
$400 million dollars according to celebritynetworth.com.
Joe Pesci
A guy who still makes the Dirty Jerz his home is worth $50 million. The “Goodfellas” actor and skilled crooner sold his Lavallette mansion earlier this year for $5 million.
Kelly Ripa
Raised in Berlin, NJ the TV host is worth $120 million.
Peter Dinklage
The “Game of Thrones” star is said to be worth $25 million.
Jason Alexander
“Seinfeld” was kind to this actor who grew up in Maplewood and Livingston. $50 million.
Jon Bon Jovi
The rocker who always ran the band like a corporation with him as CEO is no fool when it comes to money. He has a net worth of $410 million.
Bruce Springsteen
The jeans aren’t fooling anybody. He’s worth $650 million according to celebritynetworth.com. Dynamic pricing pays off, eh?
Meryl Streep
Does she have more money or more Academy Award nominations? She weighs in at $160 million.
John Travolta
The famous actor and Scientologist is said to be worth $250 million. Maybe THAT’S what was in Marsellus Wallace’s briefcase.
Tom Cruise
Show him the money. All $600 million of it.
Jon Stewart
After his work for animals on his sanctuary and his devotion to helping sick 9/11 responders, you can feel good about every penny of his $120 million.
Kevin Smith
Is he even supposed to BE here today? The “Clerks” director is worth $25 million.
Queen Latifah
From hip-hop to acting to hosting she’s worth $70 million.
