Whoopi Goldberg has been added to a COVID-19 vaccine event in East Orange on Friday.

The award-winning actress and talk show host will attend a "Grateful for the Shot" event that starts at noon, in the parking lot of the ShopRite at 533 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where vaccinations will be available on a walk-in basis, no appointment necessary.

The entertainer is among the elite "EGOT" group, who've each won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

Also slated to attend the event were Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, and other municipal and county officials.

