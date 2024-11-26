Who spends more on decorations in NJ might surprise you

Who's ready to burn a hole through their wallet? The answer? Probably nobody. But whenever the holidays come around, most of us will no doubt end up spending more just because, well, that's what happens this time of year.

Think about the gifts, for example. Getting that list together trying to make sure you don't forget about anyone and getting out there to try and find the best deals.

Or, depending on what the person wants, maybe there won't be any deals? For some of us gift shopping is fun, while for others, not so much. But the common thread here is this - you're going to be spending.

The same is true for getting ready for those holiday dinners. How many people are coming and how much prep needs to be done? Even if you're going elsewhere for Thanksgiving, what side dishes need to be brought and how much will those cost? The bottom line is, there's always something.

Another area where we spend money is on those holiday decorations. How crazy or simple should those holiday decorations be? And who, exactly, spends more on those decorations?

I recently posed this question during my Sunday morning show and I have to say, New Jersey once again goes against the national trends. To be honest, though? I think that's awesome. It's part of what makes New Jersey so unique in the first place. Why be like everyone else?

Anyway, I tied this question in with a national survey I came across about who spends more on holiday decorations. In general, the survey showed that men plan to spend nearly $200 more than women.

However, that's not what our listeners in New Jersey said. According to them, it appears that women tend to spend more than men. What's more, it seemed that, according to the responses I got from you, it was nearly unanimous, with only one man saying they're the ones who go over the top on holiday spending.

Holiday / Christmas / Decoration spending in NJ Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Very interesting, indeed. Of course, that's only a small sample size but it tends to point to a larger trend. Either way, it's always nice to see The Garden State vary from what national trends are showing. And in this case, it's the women of New Jersey that spend more on decorations, whereas nationally, it's the men.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.