Who sees New Jersey in this mysterious slice of bacon?

If you fry it…they will come. (OK, never mind that in “Field of Dreams” the real quote is “he” will come, everyone gets that wrong as they will come.)

And they sure did.

On the New Jersey subreddit user U/Incubus910 has caused quite a stir by posting one simple picture of one strip of bacon. It seems it just happens to look a lot, some say almost exactly, like the state of New Jersey.

Of course, almost immediately the Jersey attitude came out in the comments.

“The next Jesus toast!” proclaimed U/ShimSham96.

“Where is the divide of North and South bacon?” mused U/Whalespout.

Of course, somehow U/DarthLithgow has to ruin the moment by pointing out, “They put Cape May on backwards.”

Then there was this critical comment, “Shaped like the greatest state or not that bacon looks awful.”

Really? Thanks U/facktoetum.

Hmm, does Central bacon exist? Actually, did THIS spectacular New Jersey shaped miracle bacon even exist or was it carved out to look like New Jersey. Not trying to start any Bacongate here, just saying I don’t know.

All I know is interest rates are too high and American morale is too low and we all need something to believe in right now. Sure, we would have loved for it to have been a candidate for president who isn’t half asleep and doddering like Biden or indicted and problematic like Trump or unpopular like Christie. But if we couldn’t have that, we have this.

Thank you, New Jersey subreddit. You had us at bacon.

