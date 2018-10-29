Who yelled ‘God isn’t real’ into NJ church after Pittsburgh shooting?

GLASSBORO — Police are looking for three college-aged males who yelled "God isn't real" into a Catholic church hours after the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Dressed in Halloween costumes, images of the trio's visit to Church of St. Bridget on Church Street in Glassboro was captured on security footage and posted by Glassboro police.

One of the males is seen wearing an orange jumpsuit with the collar turned up covering his nose and mouth. A second male is wearing an orange vest with a dark colored hoodie. His whole face is visible.

"Due to the tragic events (Saturday) and out of an abundance of caution, we’d like to speak with the subjects involved," police wrote.

Male peers into the window of Church of St. Bridget in Glassboro (Glassboro Police)

It wasn't clear from the post if anyone was inside the church at the time.

Robert Gregory Bowers, opened fire with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons during worship services inside Tree of Life Synagogue, killing eight men and three women before a tactical police team tracked him down and shot him, according to state and federal affidavits made public on Sunday. He expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage and later told police that "all these Jews need to die," authorities said.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 856-881-1500.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ