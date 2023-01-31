Who is the greatest New Jerseyan of all time?

The History Channel is running a special next week called "History's Greatest of All Time" hosted by former NFL great quarterback Peyton Manning.

The show plans to try and name the GOAT in every aspect of life. They'll be looking at sports, historical figures, inventors, daredevils, business tycoons, etc.

New Jersey probably has one of the largest groups of notable people in any other state. From Bruce Springsteen to Frank Sinatra from Hoboken, Ice-T is from Newark, Paul Rudd from Passaic, Lou Costello from Paterson, Queen Latifa from Newark, and Paul Robeson from Princeton.

Kirsten Dunst is from Point Pleasant, Peter Dinklage from Morristown, Whitney Houston from Newark and the list goes on.

Athletes like Carli Lloyd from Delran or Mike Trout from Millville and Carl Lewis from Willingboro are just some of the famous athletes from South Jersey.

Supreme Court Justices William J. Brennan from Newark and Samuel Alito from Trenton are two notable national figures in law.

You can check out the full list to see just how many memorable and important people hail from the Garden State.

Who would you say is the GOAT of New Jersey? The one greatest person who came out of New Jersey that you would nominate as the most important figure that contributed the most to society.

