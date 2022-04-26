Who abandoned this dog at Tinton Falls, NJ outlets?

Monmouth County SPCA via Facebook

TINTON FALLS — The Monmouth County SPCA said Monday it was seeking information after the discovery of a dog abandoned in a crate at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets.

In a Facebook post, the SPCA described the dog as a young, male dachshund mix who is not neutered.

The dog had no tags and is not microchipped, according to the SPCA, which said its Humane Law Enforcement Division responded to the initial report.

The SPCA said the dog is "scared but seemingly friendly."

Monmouth County SPCA via Facebook
The case is an open law enforcement investigation, the SPCA said, as abandoning an animal is against New Jersey state law "regardless of the circumstances."

Adoption inquiries are not currently being taken.

Surveillance camera footage is now being reviewed, and potential witnesses are being interviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement Division at 732-440-1539.

