Whitney Houston’s former New Jersey home is sold
A Mendham home that Whitney Houston once owned just sold for $1.59 million.
The ranch-style house, which sits on 5 acres, was used as a guest home by Houston for a time, and also used as a recording studio.
From the Sotheby’s listing:
From the gourmet eat-in kitchen to the formal dining and living room spaces the home has a wonderful flow. The private primary bedroom, dressing and bathroom are nicely located off a private side hallway and enjoyed a 2016 renovation. The den and 2 additional bedrooms plus a full bath are in the east wing of the home.
While the recording studio that Houston used is still there, it has been modified by the most recent owner to create “an incredible media room, gym area, office and kitchenette but could have a multitude of uses as the soundproof glass walls provide unique possibilities.”
Take a look inside at where one of New Jersey’s most famous, and successful, residents used to live:
The location is described as “hard to find”, the better to keep curiosity seekers away, I suppose.
The single-level ranch has several wings.
The great room opens to the patio and hot tub.
There’s a tennis court in the backyard.
The gourmet kitchen has state-of-the-art appliances and granite countertops.
The open floor plan allows for a dinette next to the kitchen.
The living room has its own fireplace and hardwood floors.
That’s a pretty impressive floor for a bedroom closet.
The master bathroom.
Whitney’s former recording studio has been repurposed to house a media room and kitchenette. (Notice the remaining soundproof glass on the right.)
The rest of her old recording studio. Who knows how many hits were recorded there?
Another more relaxed family room.
The deck leads out to the wooded, 5-acre lot.
The property taxes were $20,337 for 2021.
It’s off the market now.
