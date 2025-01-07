These popular stars are from NJ — some will surprise you

Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, Joe Pesci, Bruce Willis, Danny DeVito, Martha Stewart, Kristen Dunst and Paul Rudd — all New Jersey natives who have gone on to become superstars.

Directors/actors Kevin Smith and Zach Braff have each flexed their Jersey roots in their work.

Even recent first-time Golden Globe winner, Zoe Saldana often makes NJ celebrity lists, as she was born in Passaic.

Well, the talent hasn't dwindled with younger generations born in the Garden State.

SEE ALSO: Check out retro Asbury Park film set for Bruce Springsteen movie

There are also stars in current hit series and projects who have surprising NJ ties.

These popular stars have New Jersey roots Some are rising stars, born in New Jersey, while others spent formative years in NJ as they broke into acting. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom