Whitney Houston’s home recording studio in NJ for sale
The world lost Whitney Houston 10 years ago, but traces of her linger. A North Jersey home she used as a recording studio is on the market for $1.6M. Let us take you inside.
We can't help but wonder what we'd hear if these walls could talk!
You have to know for a multi-platinum diva like Whitney Houston, who's sold million of records worldwide, a simple basement or garage studio would never do.
Whitney basically had a recording retreat. The space, both functional and classy, was essentially a guest house not far from her primary estate in Mendham, New Jersey, up in Morris County, according to 6sqft.com.
And, while it does boast aesthetics that align with a traditional recoding and rehearsing space, the home also has elaborate bathrooms, bedrooms, a full working kitchen, a game room, and a hot tub!
The ranch-style guest house/recording studio has been listed on Sotheby's, and you've just got to see some of it's amenities for yourself. Did we mention it sits on FIVE ACRES in the enviable Oak Knoll neighborhood?