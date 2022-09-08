Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months.

Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.

"She had access to the bank deposits and as a result of that she was able to short those deposits," Pfeiffer said.

Pfeiffer did not know how long Tuttle had been employed by Walmart.

Walmart's loss prevention staff provided bank statements and video of fifteen occasions between May and August 2022 showing Tuttle handling cash that had been reported missing, according to the affidavit in the case.

Tuttle was charged with second-degree theft in violation and released pending a future court appearance.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.