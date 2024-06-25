Jackpot: Iconic NJ pop star has new slots game named after her

🎰 New slots game at a casino in Atlantic City

🎰 It's named after a famous singer from New Jersey

🎰 Fans can win some money

Looking for a jackpot that will make you “wanna dance?”

There is a new slots game named after one iconic singer, actress, and Newark native — and it has taken center stage at casinos across the U.S., including one right here in the Garden State.

Whitney Houston Slots game (IGT) Whitney Houston Slots game (IGT) loading...

International Game Technology (IGT) has announced that it has released the highly anticipated Whitney Houston Slots game, giving players an exciting new entertainment opportunity at their favorite casinos.

“The dazzling game is bringing the 'Voice of a Generation' to a growing list of casinos, delivering an immersive experience that is sure to captivate Whitney Houston fans and slot enthusiasts alike,” according to IGT.

Whitney Houston Slots game (IGT) Whitney Houston Slots game (IGT) loading...

Here’s what Whitney fans and slot players should know about the game.

Delivers a Concert-Like Experience — Casino guests will feel the beat of a legacy of chart-topping music while playing Whitney Houston Slots. The game features some of her hit songs such as “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “So Emotional,” and “How Will I Know,” which are brought to life through a synchronized audio and video experience.

Whitney Houston Slots game (IGT) Whitney Houston Slots game (IGT) loading...

Incorporates a Variety of Music-Inspired Elements — The game is infused with iconic Whitney Houston concert footage and famous photos. One game highlight is an interactive platinum record collection-pot feature where players collect platinum record symbols that land on the reels, which may then spill back into the game to trigger the re-spin bonus.

Whitney Houston Slots game (IGT) Whitney Houston Slots game (IGT) loading...

Features Jackpots that Will Make Players Want to Dance — Whitney Houston Slots features four jackpots, including the top-level $500,000 wide area progressive jackpot. The game also incorporates gameplay mechanics that seasoned slot players know about, including a dedicated lock and re-spin bonus, Cash on Reels, Stacked Wilds, and free games.

Whitney Houston Slots game (IGT) Whitney Houston Slots game (IGT) loading...

Creates a Must-See Spectacle on the Gaming Floor — Whitney Houston Slots is housed on IGT’s newest hardware technology called the SkyRise cabinet. The SkyRise stands over 11 feet tall and features two 55-inch, 4K resolution curved-edge LCD screens to deliver vivid graphics, state-of-the-art sound, and optimized lighting design. Here’s the cool part. When four of these cabinets are placed in a side-by-side configuration, the top screens of all four units integrate seamlessly and synchronize images to create a concert-like video wall.

Whitney Houston Slots game (IGT) Whitney Houston Slots game (IGT) loading...

Whitney Houston Slots are currently available at six casinos in the U.S., including the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

A dozen more places will house the slots, named after “The Greatest Love of All” singer very soon, including one at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

To learn more about IGT’s Whitney Houston Slots or to find a game at a casino near you, visit here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom