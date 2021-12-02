Where to go in NJ for pet photos with Santa
Let’s be clear. I’m doing this as a public service. NOT because I agree with the practice of having your pet’s photo taken with Santa.
I’m well on record as feeling people are way too attached to their pets and are in the bad habit of bringing them everywhere. Treating them like children.
But hey, if your dog is your fur baby and you want to get a picture with Santa then New Jersey is the place to be.
According to njfamily.com here are some of the places you are allowed to bring your dog, or cat (or maybe bearded dragon, pot bellied pig or ferret) for a picture on jolly old St. Nick’s lap. We can assume if he took the gig that he’s not allergic.
Cherry Hill Mall
Cherry Hill
856-662-7440
Now – December 24
Cumberland Mall
Vineland
856-825-9507
Pet Photos with Santa – Every Monday from Dec 6 to Dec 20
Garden State Plaza
Paramus
201-843-2121
Santa Paws – Now - December 20
Menlo Park Mall
Edison
732-549-1900
Pet Photos – Sun Dec 5 from 6:30 pm – 8 pm
Monmouth Mall
Eatontown
732-542-0333
Dates for pet photos: Dec 6 4-8 pm, Dec 13 4 – 8 pm, Dec 12 4 – 8 pm
Moorestown Mall
Moorestown
856-231-4444
Now – December 24
Paramus Park
Paramus
201-261-8000
Now – December 24
The Mall at Short Hills
Short Hills
973-376-7350
Now – December 24
Willowbrook Mall
Wayne
973-785-1655
Now – December 24
Woodbridge Center Mall
Woodbridge
732-636-4600
Now – December 21
IMPORTANT: Always call ahead to make sure what exact times and days pets are welcome and what rules are in place.
And even though you won’t see me there with my dog Finn, you know, if you get a cute picture send it to me. Who’s a good boy!?!?
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.