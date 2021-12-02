Where to go in NJ for pet photos with Santa

Let’s be clear. I’m doing this as a public service. NOT because I agree with the practice of having your pet’s photo taken with Santa.

I’m well on record as feeling people are way too attached to their pets and are in the bad habit of bringing them everywhere. Treating them like children.

But hey, if your dog is your fur baby and you want to get a picture with Santa then New Jersey is the place to be.

According to njfamily.com here are some of the places you are allowed to bring your dog, or cat (or maybe bearded dragon, pot bellied pig or ferret) for a picture on jolly old St. Nick’s lap. We can assume if he took the gig that he’s not allergic.

Cherry Hill Mall

Cherry Hill

856-662-7440

Now – December 24

Cumberland Mall

Vineland

856-825-9507

Pet Photos with Santa – Every Monday from Dec 6 to Dec 20

Garden State Plaza

Paramus

201-843-2121

Santa Paws – Now - December 20

Menlo Park Mall

Edison

732-549-1900

Pet Photos – Sun Dec 5 from 6:30 pm – 8 pm

Monmouth Mall

Eatontown

732-542-0333

Dates for pet photos: Dec 6 4-8 pm, Dec 13 4 – 8 pm, Dec 12 4 – 8 pm

Moorestown Mall

Moorestown

856-231-4444

Now – December 24

Paramus Park

Paramus

201-261-8000

Now – December 24

The Mall at Short Hills

Short Hills

973-376-7350

Now – December 24

Willowbrook Mall

Wayne

973-785-1655

Now – December 24

Woodbridge Center Mall

Woodbridge

732-636-4600

Now – December 21

IMPORTANT: Always call ahead to make sure what exact times and days pets are welcome and what rules are in place.

And even though you won’t see me there with my dog Finn, you know, if you get a cute picture send it to me. Who’s a good boy!?!?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

