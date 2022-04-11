Where to go for Easter brunch in New Jersey

Sunday brunch has become more and more popular in the last few years. It's mostly the venue for millennials to kick back and enjoy some trendy food and drink at midday on a Sunday. It's also very popular for older adults and families on Mother's Day, Father's Day and definitely Easter Sunday.

Easter is a special occasion that deserves additional attention and a special venue.

Here are a few ideas broken down into geographical categories in the Garden State.

South Jersey

Easter Brunch

Seaview, a Dolce

401 S New York Rd., Galloway

April 17, 609-652-1800

Easter Bunny Brunch Buffet

Jumbo’s Grub & Pub

Morey’s Piers, 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood

April 11 & 12, 609-729-3700

Easter Brunch

The Reeds at Shelter Haven,

9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor

April 17, 609-368-0100

Central Jersey

Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch

The Cranbury Inn, 21 South Main St., Cranbury

April 17, 609-655-5595

Easter Brunch

Rat’s Restaurant,

16 Fairgrounds Rd., Hamilton

April 17, 609-584-7800

Easter Brunch Prix-Fixe

Avenue Le Club,

23 Ocean Ave, Long Branch

April 17, 732-759-2900

North Jersey

Family Style Easter

Felina, 54 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood

April 17, 551-276-5454

Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet

Liberty House

Jersey City

201-395-0300

Mulberry House

Westfield NJ

908-233-3562

Ho-Ho-Kus Inn and Tavern

Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ

201-445-4115

Make your reservations early if you haven't already.

Check out a full list and more details here.

