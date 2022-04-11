Where to go for Easter brunch in New Jersey

Where to go for Easter brunch in New Jersey

Sunday brunch has become more and more popular in the last few years. It's mostly the venue for millennials to kick back and enjoy some trendy food and drink at midday on a Sunday. It's also very popular for older adults and families on Mother's Day, Father's Day and definitely Easter Sunday.

Easter is a special occasion that deserves additional attention and a special venue.

Here are a few ideas broken down into geographical categories in the Garden State.

South Jersey

Easter Brunch
Seaview, a Dolce
401 S New York Rd., Galloway
April 17, 609-652-1800

Easter Bunny Brunch Buffet
Jumbo’s Grub & Pub
Morey’s Piers, 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood
April 11 & 12, 609-729-3700

Easter Brunch
The Reeds at Shelter Haven,
9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor
April 17, 609-368-0100

Central Jersey

Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch
The Cranbury Inn, 21 South Main St., Cranbury
April 17, 609-655-5595

Easter Brunch
Rat’s Restaurant,
16 Fairgrounds Rd., Hamilton
April 17, 609-584-7800

Easter Brunch Prix-Fixe
Avenue Le Club,
23 Ocean Ave, Long Branch
April 17, 732-759-2900

North Jersey

Family Style Easter
Felina, 54 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood
April 17, 551-276-5454

Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet
Liberty House
Jersey City
201-395-0300

Mulberry House
Westfield NJ
908-233-3562

Ho-Ho-Kus Inn and Tavern
Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ
201-445-4115

Make your reservations early if you haven't already.

Check out a full list and more details here.

