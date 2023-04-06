Where to get the best burritos in New Jersey

Vincent Damiano/Bubbakoos Burritos via Facebook

Thursday, April 6 is National Burrito Day. It was established after the battle of the Alamo in Texas in 1836 by Mexican soldiers celebrating their victory. That's not true. It was established to sell more burritos by some food lobby and is celebrated on the first Thursday in April. 

Burrito means "little donkey" in Spanish. That's true. Is it because the burrito contains so many things like a donkey can carry so many things? No clue.

What we do know is that after exhaustive research we have come up with the best places to celebrate National Burrito Day in New Jersey.

Bubbakoos - Multiple locations throughout New Jersey 

Tenth Avenue Burrito - Belmar 

Taqueria Marias - Monroe 

La Catrina - New Brunswick 

Burrito Bowl - Monroe 

El Tex Mex Burrito & Cafe - Woodbridge 

Dario's Tex Mex - Newark 

Padilla's Restaurant - Neptune 

Franco's Mexican Cuisine - Lumberton 

La Casita Restaurant - Highland Park 

Tacos El Tio - Medford 

Azteca Restaurant - Belmar 

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

