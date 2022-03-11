Where to find the best pancakes in New Jersey

Although I can tell you that I'm not a huge pancake fan, mainly because I love high protein in the morning, eggs, sausage, bacon, all top the list.

James Kern via Unsplash James Kern via Unsplash loading...

That said, I can appreciate a skilled pancake chef when I see one.

We used to spend summers in Sea Isle City as kids and then I kept the tradition for a while with our own kids. One of the places that kept us coming back is a breakfast restaurant called Dock Mikes.

It's a go-to almost every time we're even near the Jersey Shore. They've got a second location in Cape May as well. Totally worth it. You will be full. The pancakes are light, fluffy, and tasty. I don't know what the secret is, but they have been consistent for years.

Closer to home, when I'm at the studio, my friend Peter, who owns the Ewing Diner, comes every morning and provides the crew with breakfast. It's consistent and delicious. The pancakes are a rare treat and they are typically gone within minutes of arrival. My favorite? Blueberry. Sweet, tart, filling ... mmm. I do love food.

A couple of years ago we took Dan Zarrow's advice and went to visit the Chicken or the Egg in Beach Haven simply known as Chegg. What I had hoped to order was the Jersey Cakes filled with bacon, sausage, and Taylor ham. As you can see from my post, we ran out of time because the wait was so long.

A sign of a great place for sure!

What's your go-to pancake place in Jersey? Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know for a potential shout-out on the air!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.