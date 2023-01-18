Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes

Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!

One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically.

When my wife Jodi and I lived in Sea Isle City after we moved to the Garden State from Washington DC, we used to walk to Mass and make sure that on the walk back we stopped at "Dock Mike's" on Landis Avenue. Perfect pancakes every time and great coffee and service.

Here are a few other places where you'll get the quality, and service and leave completely satisfied, thinking about your next visit!

Harold's in Edison has "pancakes the size of pizzas"

Ewing Diner in Ewing

We appreciate that pancakes are a regular delivery from owner Peter to the studio in the morning!

Marlboro Diner in Marlboro

Great location, a great family business. Delicious and superior service. Owner Kara is an outstanding business leader.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.