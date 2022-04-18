Where to find the best grilled cheese in NJ

Where to find the best grilled cheese in NJ

Don't you just love grilled cheese? Not only does New Jersey have some of the best-grilled cheese establishments, we even have the perfect compliment to the famous sandwich. I'm talking about Campbell's tomato soup made right in Camden.

I would bet I'm not the only one who came in from playing in the snow as a child only to find a nice cup of soup and a grilled cheese waiting for me. You could taste Mom's love in every bite and sip.

If ever there was a comfort food, it would be the grilled cheese. If done just right, lightly browned bread buttered on both sides with melted cheese, there's nothing like it. If you add bacon and tomatoes, it would be the "Happy Waitress" if not, it's just a happy you.

In Sea Isle City, Steve's Grilled Cheese rules. It's so good that my sons would rather eat their grilled cheesesteak than go buy a regular one. You should also check out Say Cheez Cafe, and try the grilled cheese with the mac and cheese.

My producer Jordan suggests the Melt Factory Grilled Cheese in Morristown.

So where are the best places in New Jersey to get a grilled cheese? I asked my social media following and here's what they came up with:

Walsh Jackie
Robinson Ale House in Asbury Park does a variety of grilled cheeses with tomato soup.

John Hamer
In South Jersey, it's Steve's Grilled Cheese

Cindy Nieto
Robin's Nest in Mount Holly

Tim Aanensen
Junior Canonico
I nominate Josie’s Good Eats. They have a $9 American cheese grilled cheese. Thick bread, generous amount of cheese, buttered amazingly. I actually delight at the crust on this one! Very much worth it!

Keith Vena
The Manville Diner

Source Adobe Stock By chandlervid85
Keith Vena
Tommy’s Tap Tavern (Princeton). They serve it with bacon and a tomato basil bisque soup

Source Adobe Stock By fudio
