Where to buy NJ legal weed: Updated recreational marijuana list

As of July 2022, the state has been edging closer to two dozen recreational weed stores approved for customers 21 and older across the Garden State.

The first 12 spots to open in late April were all existing NJ medical cannabis dispensaries approved to widen their business to recreational adult use.

By late May, another five dispensaries were approved by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission to expand and sell recreational cannabis — while the 13th that was originally okayed caught up to local requirements in order to open for adult use, as well.

Zen Leaf, owned by Verano, has been working to expand its third NJ cannabis dispensary, in Neptune Township, beyond medical sales, as well.

"We are actively working through the approval process to commence adult-use cannabis sales at Zen Leaf Neptune and hope to receive all required approvals as expediently as possible," a spokesperson for Verano confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 on Monday.

As of July, the state’s third Apothecarium location, in Lodi, hadn’t yet opened for medical or recreational sales.

Ascend in Rochelle Park launched recreational weed sales on April 21 — while Ascend in Montclair has been working toward expanding from solely medical cannabis to include recreational sales, as well.

The company recently announced plans to seek approval for a third NJ dispensary in Fort Lee, as reported by NJ.com, with hopes of opening the location in a former Staples store near the George Washington Bridge.

Curaleaf in Bellmawr launched its recreational adult weed sales on April 21 and caught up to municipal parking requirements to expand a month later at Curaleaf in Edgewater Park.

Now, Curaleaf is also pursuing a third dispensary location in Bordentown, according to the same NJ.com report.

Here's the full look at approved recreational marijuana dispensaries either open or close to opening, as of mid-summer:

