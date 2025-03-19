Where NJ residents should move to

Now I'm not telling people in New Jersey to move out of our beautiful state, but it's no secret that plenty of people are.

Once again, for the seventh year in a row, we have become the state with the most outward-bound moves.

The top five destinations are Tampa, Florida; Philadelphia; Sarasota, Florida; Los Angeles; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The move to Philly can be explained by young people moving out of their parents' house and looking for that city experience when they find NYC is too expensive. The others are obvious but far away.

One of our listeners David, is suggesting retirees and people who just can't handle the crushing tax burden and incessant corruption, move to neighboring Delaware. We have long talked about moving to Delaware as an alternative to a faraway southern destination.

Canva / TSM illustration Canva / TSM illustration loading...

He laid out his case with some pretty good logic. He grew up in Willingboro, then moved to Spotswood. When he couldn't take it anymore, he moved to Florida in 2005. Here's what his logic is in making the case for frustrated New Jerseyans moving to Delaware.

"Let's assume that NJ will never turn into a "Red State" any time soon or possibly ever. Compounding the problem is the number of Republicans and Conservatives moving out of NJ to states with less taxes and fewer stupid rules and regulations. Fewer Republicans in NJ are part of the problem. What we need is a campaign to get future Republicans/Conservatives to move to Delaware instead of Republican states." "Now Delaware is a blue state but with enough Republicans/Conservatives moving to DL, we could flip the state RED and pick up 2 Senatorial seats and 1 House seat. After taking over the local and state government of DL we could address taxes, restrictive gun control, etc." "Delaware should be attractive to Republicans/Conservatives who still have adult children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, etc. living in NJ that they would like to visit more often than if they lived in FL, GA, SC, or NC. Dover, DL to East Brunswick, NJ is only a 2-hour trip. If you start a campaign on your radio show you will shake up not only NJ Dems but DL Dems as well. NJ Dems don't want to lose too many NJ Republicans because they lose the taxes from them that they turn around and give to the "POUR' people."

We've been talking about this issue for over 30 years and there seems to be no answer to the question of why we can't stay in the state we love and have it become affordable.

As Gov. Murphy once said, "If taxes are your big issue, you're probably in the wrong state." If things don't change in a big way once we elect a new governor this fall, maybe David's plan is as good as any we've heard in a long time.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈