Where is missing Morristown, NJ teacher Lara Emanuele?

The search for a missing teacher is ongoing with friends holding out hope she will be found alive.

Lara Emanuele, 46, of Randolph, was last seen on June 7 and her vehicle was found parked at the Holiday Inn Express in Mount Arlington just off Route 80. It is on the edge of the thickly forested 2,000-acre Berkshire Valley State Wildlife Management Area.

Emanuele can be seen in hotel security footage parking the car and getting out, a hotel employee told CBS New York. No employee remembers seeing her in the hotel itself.

"This remains a missing persons investigation. At this time, this is not considered a suspicious disappearance," Morris County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Meghan Knab said in a written statement. She did not disclose any additional information about the search.

Lara Emanuele (Morris County Prosecutor's Office), Alexander Hamilton Elementary School in Morristown

Concern from colleagues

Emanuele is a teacher at the Alexander Hamilton Elementary School in Morristown. Superintendent Anne Mucci said the district is praying for her safe return at the start of the June 13 school board meeting, according to Morristown Green.

"We are very concerned for Ms. Emanuele. We stand in solidarity with her colleagues and the entire Morristown community in hoping for her safe return very soon," the NJEA said in a statement.

Emanuele is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 125 pounds with red hair.

Carroll asked anyone with information regarding Emanuele’s whereabouts to call Roxbury Police at 973-448-2100 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 973-285-2900.

