Where in NJ you can drop off humanitarian donations for Ukraine
If you’ve been struck by the disaster befalling the people of Ukraine at the contemptuous hand of Vladimir Putin and feel helpless as the Biden administration takes only half measures, here’s something you might want to know about.
The town of Sea Girt, New Jersey, recently partnered with Ukrainian Center of New Jersey. The center has launched a humanitarian aid drive and the town is helping out. I received details on this from a listener after it had already started but you still have through Wednesday, March 9 to help. Donations are being accepted directly at the Sea Girt Police Department.
Before I give you the list of items needed, please know they need all donations boxed and ready to be shipped with an itemized inventory label taped to the top.
The needs list is broken down to a higher priority list and a normal priority list.
Higher priority
Walkie talkies
Bandages
Homeostatic bandages
First aid kits
Tourniquets
Disposable utensils
Drones
Shampoo
Soap
Toothpaste
Toothbrushes
MREs
Cell phones iPhone 6 or higher new/used
Thermal underwear
Baby diapers all sizes
Baby wipes
Sleeping bags dark colored
Flashlights
Tents dark colored
Some of the normal priority items
Clothing, men’s women’s and children’s
Empty containers for liquids (10 to 20 liters)
Paper towels
Blankets
Candles
Bedding
Mattresses (rolled)
Instant coffee
For more information contact Sue Blasi at 732-996-5765
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: