Where in NJ you can drop off humanitarian donations for Ukraine

If you’ve been struck by the disaster befalling the people of Ukraine at the contemptuous hand of Vladimir Putin and feel helpless as the Biden administration takes only half measures, here’s something you might want to know about.

The town of Sea Girt, New Jersey, recently partnered with Ukrainian Center of New Jersey. The center has launched a humanitarian aid drive and the town is helping out. I received details on this from a listener after it had already started but you still have through Wednesday, March 9 to help. Donations are being accepted directly at the Sea Girt Police Department.

Before I give you the list of items needed, please know they need all donations boxed and ready to be shipped with an itemized inventory label taped to the top.

The needs list is broken down to a higher priority list and a normal priority list.

Higher priority

Walkie talkies

Bandages

Homeostatic bandages

First aid kits

Tourniquets

Disposable utensils

Drones

Shampoo

Soap

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

MREs

Cell phones iPhone 6 or higher new/used

Thermal underwear

Baby diapers all sizes

Baby wipes

Sleeping bags dark colored

Flashlights

Tents dark colored

Some of the normal priority items

Clothing, men’s women’s and children’s

Empty containers for liquids (10 to 20 liters)

Paper towels

Blankets

Candles

Bedding

Mattresses (rolled)

Instant coffee

For more information contact Sue Blasi at 732-996-5765

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

