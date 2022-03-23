NJ’s Bon Jovi music plays as Ukrainians get psyched for battle

The people of Ukraine have impressed the world with their willingness to stand their ground against Russian invaders. Even though New Jersey boasts the fourth largest Ukrainian population in the United States it all seems so foreign to most of us.

But then you see this.

This is the port city of Odessa. These are people of Ukraine refusing to roll over. They are preparing for battle. Listen to what's blaring in the background.

"This ain't a song for the broken-hearted

No silent prayer for faith-departed

And I ain't gonna be just a face in the crowd

You're gonna hear my voice when I shout it out loud

It's my life

It's now or never

But I ain't gonna live forever

I just want to live while I'm alive"

That's right, Bon Jovi's "It's My Life" from stereos with Ukranians singing along as they prepared to defend Odessa, and one guy even banging along on drums. It got the attention of Jon Bon Jovi who took to Twitter with it and quoted his own song in writing "This is for the ones who stood their ground...Odessa, Ukraine. #SlavaUkraini"

"Yeah, this is for the ones who stood their ground

For Tommy and Gina, who never backed down

Tomorrow's getting harder, make no mistake

Luck ain't even lucky, got to make your own breaks"

