Med group joins NJ First Lady to send medical supplies to Ukraine

PORT READING — More than 250 pallets of various medical supplies along with 40,000 doses of medication are being prepared for shipment from New Jersey to Poland, where those materials will be organized for distribution across Ukraine as that country's war with Russia continues.

The joint effort by the New Jersey Hospital Association and the Ukrainian National Women's League of America got a thumbs-up Wednesday from New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy in a speech at the Port Reading warehouse of Meest-America, many of whose employees hail from Ukraine, according to a release from NJHA.

An initial collection of medical items will be shipped next week, NJHA said.

Those include bandages, sutures, tourniquets, scalpels, needles, syringes, IV supplies, stethoscopes, catheters, sterile bedding, COVID-19 test kits, and personal protective equipment, according to NJHA, among other materials.

Other classifications of items continue to be donated by NJHA members.

Further donations from the medical community are being encouraged, and anyone who can help is asked to fill out pertinent information at njha.com/ukraine.

