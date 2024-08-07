NJ spends ridiculously long time in E.R.s, here’s where we rank

We’ve all been there. The agonizing time spent in an emergency room.

I remember when my little boy was maybe 3 and he took a header off a rocking chair and split his chin wide open. I was at work and met him at the emergency room. The bleeding wouldn’t stop. He needed stitches. All they gave him was some gauze which was constantly soaking through.

Even so, it took hours for the little guy to receive simple stitches. The emergency room didn’t even seem terribly busy. I can’t even count the number of times I’ve been in an emergency room at one hospital or another and looked down the hall to see doctors and nurses gathered at central desks and they seemed to be laughing and joking, not going over charts or dealing with patients. It has the look of small talk, and I can’t be the only one driven nuts by this.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services tracks time spent in emergency rooms and the latest federal data is an eye-opener. The national average for time spent in an emergency room is now two hours and 40 minutes. God help you if you’re north of that average and not south.

Then they broke it down state by state. Bad news New Jersey. The Garden State ranks seventh worst in the nation for time spent in an emergency room. Three hours and 14 minutes. Well above the national average.

Not that you’ll move to North Dakota over this, but that state has the shortest time spent at just under two hours.

If you’re thinking the more densely populated a state is the longer the wait will be your instinct is right. Maryland is even worse than New Jersey with four hours and 11 minutes. The worst in the nation? That’s the District of Columbia at five hours and 25 minutes.

So actually, New Jersey being a more densely populated state than others, we could be doing worse.

Here’s the full list of states and number of minutes spent on average in their emergency rooms.

District of Columbia - 325

Maryland - 251

Rhode Island - 216

Massachusetts - 214

Delaware - 210

New York - 202

New Jersey - 194

Pennsylvania - 185

Connecticut - 185

California - 183

North Carolina - 182

Vermont - 181

Illinois - 178

Maine - 177

Arizona - 173

Virginia - 169

Michigan - 168

South Carolina - 168

New Hampshire - 166

Florida - 166

Oregon - 166

New Mexico - 162

Tennessee - 160

Georgia - 159

Missouri - 157

Ohio - 157

Washington - 155

Kentucky - 151

West Virginia - 150

Alabama - 147

Texas - 146

Nevada - 145

Idaho - 144

Alaska - 142

Colorado - 139

Wisconsin - 139

Indiana - 134

Utah - 134

Minnesota - 133

Wyoming - 133

Louisiana - 132

Arkansas - 131

Mississippi - 128

Montana - 126

Kansas - 122

Hawaii - 120

Oklahoma - 118

Iowa - 117

Nebraska - 114

South Dakota - 114

North Dakota - 108

