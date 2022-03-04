Newark, NJ vote to shut Lukoil stations backed by Congress members
TRENTON – Newark’s step toward suspending the business licenses of two Lukoil stations in the city in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has the support of at least two members of the state’s congressional delegation, including Sen. Cory Booker.
Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J. 7th District, expressed support Thursday for the vote by the Newark City Council for a resolution calling for the city to suspend the licenses of the two stations on McCarter Highway, the New Jersey Globe reported.
“We have plenty of gas stations. There are franchise opportunities in this country that are not Lukoil,” Malinowski said. “I think the bigger implications for all of us for our economy have to do with energy prices.”
PJSC Lukoil is the second-largest oil company in Russia, and the move to close the stations – which is ultimately a decision to be made by Mayor Ras Baraka’s administration – comes amid various economic sanctions being pursued in response to the attack on Ukraine.
Lukoil’s board of directors called for “the soonest termination of the armed conflict” Thursday in a statement that expressed support for “a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy.”
Lukoil North America is headquartered in Moorestown, Burlington County. There are 120 Lukoil gas stations in New Jersey, more than half the company’s presence in the United States. But they’re owned by franchisees here, not by the Russian company or government.
A list of the Lukoil locations in New Jersey appears under the map below.
1301 Woodlane Rd, Eastampton Township, NJ 08060
584 Beverly Rancocas Rd, Mt Holly, NJ 08060
3237 NJ-38, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054
100 E Kings Hwy, Maple Shade, NJ 08052
921 NJ-73, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054
4998 N Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken Township, NJ 08109
2225 Admiral Wilson Blvd, Pennsauken Township, NJ 08109
1000 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
1498 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
1503 Rte 70 W East, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
500 N Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096
779 Kings Hwy, Woodbury, NJ 08096
698 Woodbury Glassboro Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080
362 US-40, Carneys Point Township, NJ 08069
324 New Rd, Somers Point, NJ, 08244
6752 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, 08234
6068 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ, 08330
6101 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
101 Bay Ave, Forked River, NJ 08731
65 Dorrance Dr, Bayville, NJ 08721
65 E Bayview Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ 08740
1690 NJ-37 E, Toms River, NJ 08753
1820 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753
1007-1009 Route 70 &, Old Bridge Rd, Brielle, NJ 08730
218 Parker Ave, Manasquan, NJ 08736
1951 Route 34 & Allen Rd, Wall Township, NJ 07719
2301 W County Line Rd, Jackson Township, NJ 08527
3401 U.S. 9 N, Howell Township, NJ 07731
2510 U.S. 9, Howell Township, NJ 07731
570 Joline Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740
120 Main St, Eatontown, NJ 07724
590 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724
219 Newman Springs Rd, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702
3699 U.S. 9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857
344 NJ-18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816
702 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ 08904
360 New Brunswick Ave, Fords, NJ 08863
2193 Route 27 at, Vineyard Rd, Edison, NJ 08817
4501 Stelton Rd, South Plainfield, NJ 07080
152 Old New Brunswick Rd, Piscataway, NJ 08854
914 US-22 E, Somerville, NJ 08876
670 NJ-33, East Windsor, NJ 08520
3513 US-1 S, Princeton, NJ 08540
2558 Pennington Rd, Pennington, NJ 08534
2417 Main St, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
2085 Pennington Rd, Trenton, NJ 08618
571 Grand Ave, West Trenton, NJ 08628
1590 Parkside Ave., Trenton, NJ 08638
1497 Prospect St, Trenton, NJ 08638
750 Greenwood Ave, Trenton, NJ 08609
1070 White Horse Ave, Trenton, NJ 08610
2482 S Broad St, Trenton, NJ 08610
731 Memorial Pkwy, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
348 US-206, Branchville, NJ 07826
420 US-206, Montague, NJ 07827
721 NJ-23, Sussex, NJ 07461
312 Route 94 & 515, Vernon Township, NJ 07462
91 NJ-23, Franklin, NJ 07416
1910 Union Valley Rd, Hewitt, NJ 07421
1205 Westbrook Rd, West Milford, NJ 07480
99 Skyline Dr, Ringwood, NJ 07456
672 Ringwood Ave, Wanaque, NJ 07465
105 NJ-23 S, Riverdale, NJ 07457
1500 US-46, Little Falls, NJ 07424
185 Squirrelwood Rd, Woodland Park, NJ 07424
1019 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne, NJ 07470
5725 Berkshire Valley Rd, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438
48 NJ-10 W, Succasunna, NJ 07876
292 Route 206 S, Flanders, NJ 07836
1 Madisonville Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920
1039 Valley Rd, Stirling, NJ 07980
151 Washington St, Morristown, NJ 07960
1235 NJ-10 E, Whippany, NJ 07981
488-500 St Georges Ave, Rahway, NJ 07065
2239 North Ave, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
1900 US-22 E, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
155 W 1st Ave, Roselle, NJ 07203
200 Spring St, Elizabeth, NJ 07201
2200 Springfield Ave, Vauxhall, NJ 07088
335 McCarter Hwy, Newark, NJ 07114
1086 McCarter Hwy, Newark, NJ 07102
100 Central Ave, East Orange, NJ 07018
544 William St, East Orange, NJ 07017
654 Eagle Rock Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052
389 Franklin Ave, Belleville, NJ 07109
1414 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003
525 Eagle Rock Ave, Roseland, NJ 07068
655 Bloomfield Ave, Verona, NJ 07044
632 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043
149 NJ-17 N, Rutherford, NJ 07070
357 Ramapo Valley Rd, Oakland, NJ 07436
791 Franklin Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
105 Spring Valley Rd, Montvale, NJ 07645
359 E Saddle River Rd, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458
290 Pascack Rd, Township of Washington, NJ 07676
296 Sicomac Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481
671 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481
322 Franklin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481
276 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481
14-00 NJ-208, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
278 Livingston St, Northvale, NJ 07647
170 Schraalenburgh Rd, Haworth, NJ 07641
229 Knickerbocker Rd, Cresskill, NJ 07626
268 County Rd, Tenafly, NJ 07670
9 Bennett Rd, Englewood, NJ 07631
27 Rte 4 E, Hackensack, NJ 07601
490 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632
501 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631
2550 Route 9W &, Linwood Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
51 Queen Anne Rd, Bogota, NJ 07603
2-10 US-46, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
955 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020
312 Broad Ave, Ridgefield, NJ 07657
353 Ridge Rd, North Arlington, NJ 07031
6800 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Guttenberg, NJ 07093
1191-99 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ 07002
12th St &, Erie St, Jersey City, NJ 07310
2392 John F. Kennedy Blvd #2388, Jersey City, NJ 07306
3130 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07306
3205 Hudson Ave, Union City, NJ 07087
