TRENTON – Newark’s step toward suspending the business licenses of two Lukoil stations in the city in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has the support of at least two members of the state’s congressional delegation, including Sen. Cory Booker.

Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J. 7th District, expressed support Thursday for the vote by the Newark City Council for a resolution calling for the city to suspend the licenses of the two stations on McCarter Highway, the New Jersey Globe reported.

“We have plenty of gas stations. There are franchise opportunities in this country that are not Lukoil,” Malinowski said. “I think the bigger implications for all of us for our economy have to do with energy prices.”

PJSC Lukoil is the second-largest oil company in Russia, and the move to close the stations – which is ultimately a decision to be made by Mayor Ras Baraka’s administration – comes amid various economic sanctions being pursued in response to the attack on Ukraine.

Lukoil’s board of directors called for “the soonest termination of the armed conflict” Thursday in a statement that expressed support for “a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy.”

Lukoil North America is headquartered in Moorestown, Burlington County. There are 120 Lukoil gas stations in New Jersey, more than half the company’s presence in the United States. But they’re owned by franchisees here, not by the Russian company or government.

A list of the Lukoil locations in New Jersey appears under the map below.

1301 Woodlane Rd, Eastampton Township, NJ 08060

584 Beverly Rancocas Rd, Mt Holly, NJ 08060

3237 NJ-38, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054

100 E Kings Hwy, Maple Shade, NJ 08052

921 NJ-73, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054

4998 N Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken Township, NJ 08109

2225 Admiral Wilson Blvd, Pennsauken Township, NJ 08109

1000 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

1498 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

1503 Rte 70 W East, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

500 N Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096

779 Kings Hwy, Woodbury, NJ 08096

698 Woodbury Glassboro Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080

362 US-40, Carneys Point Township, NJ 08069

324 New Rd, Somers Point, NJ, 08244

6752 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, 08234

6068 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ, 08330

6101 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234

101 Bay Ave, Forked River, NJ 08731

65 Dorrance Dr, Bayville, NJ 08721

65 E Bayview Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ 08740

1690 NJ-37 E, Toms River, NJ 08753

1820 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753

1007-1009 Route 70 &, Old Bridge Rd, Brielle, NJ 08730

218 Parker Ave, Manasquan, NJ 08736

1951 Route 34 & Allen Rd, Wall Township, NJ 07719

2301 W County Line Rd, Jackson Township, NJ 08527

3401 U.S. 9 N, Howell Township, NJ 07731

2510 U.S. 9, Howell Township, NJ 07731

570 Joline Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740

120 Main St, Eatontown, NJ 07724

590 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

219 Newman Springs Rd, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

3699 U.S. 9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857

344 NJ-18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816

702 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ 08904

360 New Brunswick Ave, Fords, NJ 08863

2193 Route 27 at, Vineyard Rd, Edison, NJ 08817

4501 Stelton Rd, South Plainfield, NJ 07080

152 Old New Brunswick Rd, Piscataway, NJ 08854

914 US-22 E, Somerville, NJ 08876

670 NJ-33, East Windsor, NJ 08520

3513 US-1 S, Princeton, NJ 08540

2558 Pennington Rd, Pennington, NJ 08534

2417 Main St, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

2085 Pennington Rd, Trenton, NJ 08618

571 Grand Ave, West Trenton, NJ 08628

1590 Parkside Ave., Trenton, NJ 08638

1497 Prospect St, Trenton, NJ 08638

750 Greenwood Ave, Trenton, NJ 08609

1070 White Horse Ave, Trenton, NJ 08610

2482 S Broad St, Trenton, NJ 08610

731 Memorial Pkwy, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

348 US-206, Branchville, NJ 07826

420 US-206, Montague, NJ 07827

721 NJ-23, Sussex, NJ 07461

312 Route 94 & 515, Vernon Township, NJ 07462

91 NJ-23, Franklin, NJ 07416

1910 Union Valley Rd, Hewitt, NJ 07421

1205 Westbrook Rd, West Milford, NJ 07480

99 Skyline Dr, Ringwood, NJ 07456

672 Ringwood Ave, Wanaque, NJ 07465

105 NJ-23 S, Riverdale, NJ 07457

1500 US-46, Little Falls, NJ 07424

185 Squirrelwood Rd, Woodland Park, NJ 07424

1019 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne, NJ 07470

5725 Berkshire Valley Rd, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438

48 NJ-10 W, Succasunna, NJ 07876

292 Route 206 S, Flanders, NJ 07836

1 Madisonville Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920

1039 Valley Rd, Stirling, NJ 07980

151 Washington St, Morristown, NJ 07960

1235 NJ-10 E, Whippany, NJ 07981

488-500 St Georges Ave, Rahway, NJ 07065

2239 North Ave, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076

1900 US-22 E, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076

155 W 1st Ave, Roselle, NJ 07203

200 Spring St, Elizabeth, NJ 07201

2200 Springfield Ave, Vauxhall, NJ 07088

335 McCarter Hwy, Newark, NJ 07114

1086 McCarter Hwy, Newark, NJ 07102

100 Central Ave, East Orange, NJ 07018

544 William St, East Orange, NJ 07017

654 Eagle Rock Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052

389 Franklin Ave, Belleville, NJ 07109

1414 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

525 Eagle Rock Ave, Roseland, NJ 07068

655 Bloomfield Ave, Verona, NJ 07044

632 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043

149 NJ-17 N, Rutherford, NJ 07070

357 Ramapo Valley Rd, Oakland, NJ 07436

791 Franklin Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417

105 Spring Valley Rd, Montvale, NJ 07645

359 E Saddle River Rd, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458

290 Pascack Rd, Township of Washington, NJ 07676

296 Sicomac Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481

671 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481

322 Franklin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481

276 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481

14-00 NJ-208, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

278 Livingston St, Northvale, NJ 07647

170 Schraalenburgh Rd, Haworth, NJ 07641

229 Knickerbocker Rd, Cresskill, NJ 07626

268 County Rd, Tenafly, NJ 07670

9 Bennett Rd, Englewood, NJ 07631

27 Rte 4 E, Hackensack, NJ 07601

490 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632

501 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631

2550 Route 9W &, Linwood Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

51 Queen Anne Rd, Bogota, NJ 07603

2-10 US-46, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660

955 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020

312 Broad Ave, Ridgefield, NJ 07657

353 Ridge Rd, North Arlington, NJ 07031

6800 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Guttenberg, NJ 07093

1191-99 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ 07002

12th St &, Erie St, Jersey City, NJ 07310

2392 John F. Kennedy Blvd #2388, Jersey City, NJ 07306

3130 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07306

3205 Hudson Ave, Union City, NJ 07087

Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.