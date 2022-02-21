The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC.

However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.

A lot of people finally understand what we New Jerseyans always knew — that despite the high taxes, the high prices, the population density, the traffic and all the other foibles NJ “enjoys,” this is actually a pretty darn great place to live. Which is why most of us stay even though there are a bunch of good reasons to leave.

According to JerseyDigs.com, Brooklyn-based moving company Piece of Cake did their own research and found that more Big Apple residents moved to New Jersey and Connecticut through the company over the last year than the rest of the country combined, and they’re still coming. (Florida and Massachusetts followed close behind)

New Jersey isn't just a nice to place to visit. Many want to live here.

It’s probably not hard to guess what the number one destination for New Yorkers was. Jersey City in Hudson County.

First, because of its proximity to New York for those who still work there. But more importantly, Jersey City is no longer up and coming. It has officially arrived. With its immense redeveloped waterfront, it’s now a beautiful, diverse city. And has become one of the major financial centers in the country.

Moving van with cardboard box and chairs by house

If you guessed Monmouth and Ocean counties as the second most moved into by New Yorkers, you’d be correct.

Monmouth and Ocean have strong ties to New York, which makes them easier for New Yorkers to acclimate to. Towns like Manalapan and Marlboro in Monmouth County have long been refuges for people from New York looking for a suburban lifestyle with a cosmopolitan feel.

And Ocean County towns like Jackson and Toms River have attracted New Yorkers who were looking for more outdoor space, bigger homes and, in the case of Jackson, a more rural atmosphere.

Because Ocean County tends to boast less expensive real estate than either Monmouth or Hudson, people fleeing the city life of NYC got much more bang for their buck house-wise, while retaining a tolerable commute distance to Manhattan.

A lot of people who moved during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic thought they’d only be temporary residents or were just “trying it out.” But most found that, factoring in all the benefits, especially with many working from home, New Jersey isn't just a nice to place to visit. Many want to live here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

