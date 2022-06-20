Where are the political leaders for NJ small businesses? (Opinion)

If you're new to New Jersey and tuned into the show for the first time on Monday, you would conclude that NJ is among the worst places to start a business.

Of course, you don't have to take the word of our audience, the real numbers from business advocates paint the same picture.

On Small Business Monday, we do our best to help small businesses take advantage of the largest audience in the Garden State in order to help them grow and prosper.

I have been a strong advocate for the backbone of our economy and have proposed a specific plan that would work in New Jersey and for small businesses around the nation. It's called the "Small Business Protection Act."

Beyond the uselessness of the Legislature, which literally sat on their hands through two years of lockdowns enabling Gov. Phil Murphy to roll over our rights and freedoms, we have nearly zero leadership from our representatives in Washington.

Among all twelve members of the House and our two senators who represent us in D.C., the one exception is Congressman Jeff Van Drew, the former Democrat who followed his principles, instead of blind party loyalty, and has been a vocal advocate for families and businesses struggling to get back on track.

The next opportunity NJ voters will have to send strong leaders to D.C. will be in November when all 12 members of the House are facing re-election.

Then in 2024, one of the worst and most radical members of the US Senate will be forced to face the voters.

Let's hope that NJ can put up a credible candidate to send Bob Menendez home.

