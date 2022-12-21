These are the top service companies in NJ you need to look into

This time of year it's a good thing to start thinking about starting the new year off with a clean office and home.

There are plenty of companies around the Garden State happy to help you whether it's carpet cleaning, janitorial service, or good old-fashioned power washing.

On this Small Business Monday, we had several great New Jersey small businesses join the conversation and offer their services to you.

If you're looking to get your carpets cleaned in the Hunterdon County part of NJ, Ron in Milford let us know about Zoom Carpet and Hardwood Floor known as the "Zoom Guys" check out the website HERE.

Then we heard from Denise in Brick, one of the great entrepreneurs in New Jersey.

Her company Attention to Detail Janitorial Services not only does a great job keeping offices and commercial buildings clean year-round, but she gets customer service.

Every year Denise and her team pick up delicious crumb cakes, from another outstanding small NJ business, Mueller's Bakery in Bayhead, and give them as gifts to her clients.

As I say often, you should ignore the people in our culture who tell you not to "sweat the small stuff." That's exactly the stuff you should be worried about. Doing the little things and appreciating the people who make your life a little better is what deserves attention.

Ryan in Neptune called in to share his landscaping company, Emerald Isle, serving Monmouth and Ocean counties and Shai called from Jackson to talk about his garage door company, Epic.

These are just a few of the great family-owned, small businesses around the Garden Stae. If you've got one to share, hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let us know!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

