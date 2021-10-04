Community businesses making a comeback in NJ

It's Small Business Monday sponsored by our good friends at VCSSoftware.com.

Every Monday I give local businesses an opportunity to present themselves to our huge audience. It's the least I can do to help considering that NJ continues to rank at the very bottom of "business-friendly".

The great thing about our friends and neighbors in NJ who have taken the step to open a small business is that they recognize the value of our communities. Had a conversation with our good friends over the weekend, who lean waaaay Left, that our common ground is the fact that it's a good trend that folks are starting to focus on acting, living, and working locally.

Farm-to-table restaurants, local game shops, and small retail shops that have a very different feel from the mass-produced stuff you get from online retailers. If you have a small business you'd like to plug, hit me up on the free NJ 101.5 app and send a chat!

IRL Game Shop in Hightstown

KB Taxi & Car Service in Freehold

Angie's Luncheonette in Bordentown

Dory's Mediterranean Grill in Medford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dory's Mediterranean Grill (@dmgmedford)

Plaza Tapatia in Asbury Park

Artworks by Marcine in Central Jersey

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

