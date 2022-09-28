When you can pump your own gas in New Jersey

Although there is a law dating back to the 1940s that doesn't allow you to pump your own gasoline into your car, there seemed to be hope things would change.

The old Senate President Steve Sweeney wouldn't even bring a "trial choice" bill up for a vote.

Then, last year we got a new Senate president, but sadly the same result.

It's been a few months since the debate and conversation has come up, but no results.

There is, however, an opportunity to pump your own, if you have a diesel vehicle.

Somehow pumping diesel fuel is not as dangerous as gasoline.

Or maybe it's that most vehicles that take diesel are trucks and most people who drive trucks are not going to put the pump back in the machine if they are approached.

Either way, it illustrates the stupidity of the law that makes us the ONLY state in the nation that doesn't trust its own citizens to pump their own gas — ever.

On a recent stop at a Wawa, I waited a full 5 minutes for the kid to come over to pump my gas.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

He was one of only two guys working the pumps that day.

Not an unusual circumstance.

They can't find people to do the job, so orange cones sit blocking about half the pumps.

Contrast that to a recent trip to the Wawa just over the river in Pennsylvania.

No orange cones. No long lines.

And men and women of all ages seemed to be pumping their own gas with no problem.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

Those people in the other states must be superhuman.

Or maybe we're just super spoiled and over-governed.

You know the right answer no matter what side of the issue you are on.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

A little slice of Jersey (and U.S.) history: A look at Cowtown Rodeo