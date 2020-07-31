Business owners in New Jersey had no choice. It was either close up shop or be summonsed, shamed, fined and generally harassed by the government. So, close they did. It was “for the greater good”, and “for the sake of public health.” The government asked us to “do our part,” in many cases staying closed longer than in many other states and even if opened, businesses operating more restrictively than those in other states.

So we’re doing our job. And even with the CARES Act, unemployment and all of the other handouts that the Feds are printing money to sustain, business owners and their families are still suffering.

Here’s an idea. We’ve made our sacrifices. It’s time for the New Jersey government to make theirs. As a form of relief and good faith, if you really are concerned with the public good, how bout when we do get businesses up and rolling again we give ‘em a nice fat tax break.

Let’s pretend New Jersey small businesses are as important to us as Hollywood film makers (they should be) and that we’re trying to lure them to stay here (we should be). A couple years or more of freedom from high business taxes, restrictions and business fees may begin to make up for the damage New Jersey and its draconian COVID-19 shutdown policies have done to them.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​