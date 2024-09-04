When it comes to cheating, NJ is #1

Did you hear the news that New Jersey is number one in the whole nation for integrity, loving thy neighbor and good citizenship?

Psych! We’re not. It’s cheating.

We’re number one in all kinds of cheating. And it isn’t even close. Solitairebliss.com surveyed people in all 50 states and asked a series of questions from have you ever cheated on your partner to have you cut in line, cheated at schoolwork, on a diet, in a multi-player game, on your taxes, etc.

These various categories were assigned points and the more cheating people did the higher the numeric score.

When all was said and done New Jersey scored a whopping (and shocking) 98.8 out of a possible 100. The next closest was Nevada at 93.2 followed by Colorado 92.5, Iowa 87.3, and Tennessee 86.8.

The most honest state was Maine at 64.8 followed by West Virginia 68.8 and Minnesota 68.9.

So we’re sleaze bags. Ouch. Okay, are we at least in the top most regretful states when we do cheat? Nope. Those are Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Okay let’s take the focus of New Jersey or we’ll never show our face again. So in general for America as a whole, what do Americans cheat on? 32% cheat on their partners.

There’s a one in three chance that you’ve been cheated on (Higher if you live in New Jersey). Almost 10% cheated on their taxes. Nearly 37% cheated on some work-related tasks. 44% lied about their age. 74% cheated on schoolwork.

Read more on the report here.

