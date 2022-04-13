Murphy promises gas tax ‘relief’ for NJ, but when?

Even as gas prices keep creeping down, Gov. Phil Murphy is promising more relief.

What type of relief, and when you might see it, remains a question.

AAA reports the average price of gas has dropped to $4.07 for regular in New Jersey, down 8 cents a over the last week. At the current pace, gas could drop below an average of $4 per gallon by next week.

gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NJ gasprices.aaa.com loading...

Still, Murphy says prices are "astronomical," and the state will "almost certainly" offer some type of relief.

Speaking on News 12, Murphy was vague about what form that relief will take.

"I'm not sure it's direct to gas," Murphy said, "but I'm virtually certain it's something."

New Jersey is unlikely to offer a "gas tax holiday" as some other states have done. Due to the way the gas tax is regulated in New Jersey, any drop in gas tax revenue could actually result in a future spike in prices.

Murphy is continuing to urge the federal government to suspend its gas tax. "They can print money, we can't," Murphy has said.

The governor also continues to express support for a proposal put forth by State Sen. Ed Durr (R-Gloucester) that would give residents a direct rebate of $500 to offset the price of gas.

Another idea Murphy said he was intrigued by was offering free rides on mass transit. He pointed to Connecticut, where bus rides will be free for three months to offset commuting costs.

That, however, is less likely to produce the kind of relief many drivers have been hoping for, since bussing is not an option for many who commute to work and school in New Jersey.

While Murphy remained committed to relief, he said state officials are still trying to figure out what will have "the highest bang for the buck," to offset both high gas prices and record inflation.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

