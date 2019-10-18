When a parent loses a child, it’s in the wrong order

Nothing that I can say is going to take away the pain that you have experienced if you've lost a child. Thankfully despite a devastating loss, some parents are able to pick up their lives, move forward and help others.

One of those courageous moms is Joni Morrissey. Her son Chris graduated from St. Rose High School in Belmar and was an honor student in his junior year at the University of Maryland when he passed. It was one night with a bad decision, drinking and taking a Xanax turned out to be a deadly combination.

As a father of a daughter who just graduated College and a son getting ready to graduate High School, Joni's story hits home. I pray we never have to receive the phone call that Joni got when her son departed this world far too early. Sadly, too many families in our state do get the phone call.

Joni has dedicated her life to helping those parents cope with the unspeakable tragedy of losing a child. The Christopher J. Morrissey Foundation is there to help with bereavement support, counseling and financial assistance.

On Saturday, November 2nd, the 8th annual benefit to raise critical funds will be held. The event starts at 6pm and goes till 11pm at Spring Lake Manor in Spring Lake Heights. Tickets area available www.christoherjmorrisseyfoundation.org ​

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: