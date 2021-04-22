What’s your adrenaline rush bucket list activity (Opinion)

After hearing about the tragic death of a 74-year-old New Jersey man after his parachute separated from him during a jump, I got to thinking about the risks people take. Not the fake risks, like seeing family and friends during a pandemic with a virus that has a 99.5%+ survival rate for just about everyone, but real life threatening risks. Like jumping out of a plan, or bungee jumping off a bridge, or white water rafting.

So many people line up to get that adrenaline rush by literally risking their lives. For me, my first and last experience white water rafting was a few years ago. It included a few seconds, felt like minutes, underneath the raft after being thrown into the water after we took a rough turn. I didn't panic and was able to hand walk to the edge and get back on board. But it was unsettling to being blocked from surfacing by a huge rubber raft.

Decided that the only risks I'll take going forward is with my career, being a content super-spreader of truth despite the attacks from haters and corporate media hacks. But unless the plane is crashing and I have to jump out, or I'm escaping an unruly mob or pack of wild animals, I'm staying off the rapids. How about you? What's your adrenaline rush bucket list activity? Let me know through our free NJ101.5 app and I might share it on the air!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

