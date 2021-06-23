What’s on your bucket list, New Jersey?

Climbing a mountain? Jumping out of a plane? Driving the Autobahn? Buy a mid-life crisis car?

I can honestly say that I have not done any of those things, although you may put the RV in the "mid-life" crisis car bucket.

The truth is, I bought that because it is a practical way for my wife and I to see the country, but however you look at it, I still don't have a bucket list.

Do you?

I asked that question of my podcasts cohosts, Jay Black and Jessica Gibson on our latest episode. Not surprisingly, Jay really doesn't have any 'must-dos' before he checks out and as a result, the conversation took some interesting twists.

If you need some light banter to distract you from the insanity of the world, this episode is it.

If you're sick and tired of the regular news reporting on the nonsense of new variants, vaccines and "rate of transmission," then make sure you don't miss an episode.

You should subscribe to the podcast AND make sure you download the FREE NJ1015 app. Make sure you subscribe to the "Bill Spadea Channel" and send us a note.

We would love to hear about your "bucket list" items, send me a note and you might hear it on the air!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

