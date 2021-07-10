What’s the weirdest breakfast cereal you’ve seen in NJ?
Obviously, breakfast cereal is a big business in New Jersey.
Recently, I was reading an article that says Millennials aren't that into "traditional" breakfast cereal. Feeling that it just gives them a sugar rush, rather than actual energy.
Does this spell doom for the cereal aisle as we know it?
That's (probably) premature.
A quick stroll down the cereal aisle of any New Jersey grocery store proves that the variety is practically...
...endless.
And, even...creative.
Apparently, cereal can mark any occasion...from birthdays...
...to national holidays.
Breakfast cereal can teach...in 2 languages...
...and (even) entertain.
Finally: A box you can color. I've waited all my life.
I'm getting sarcastic. It must be a byproduct of the sugar rush.
I LOVE chocolate, but the following two offerings may be pushing it a bit:
Marshmallows...in chocolate milk? That's sweetness overkill, in my opinion.
Lose the "crunchberries"...add caramel.
Cereals come and go (alongside mainstays: corn flakes, oatmeal, and shredded wheat).
Sometimes, cereal ideas (concoctions?) deserve to be "Limited Edition."
I saw this one only once:
I snapped this picture 2 years ago...because no one would believe me, otherwise.
I didn't want to taste it then....and, obviously, I was not alone.
Limited Edition, indeed.
What's the weirdest cereal you've seen in your grocery aisle, New Jersey?