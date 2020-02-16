What’s open and closed in New Jersey for Presidents Day 2020

TRENTON — The federal holiday to honor America's presidents actually is named for just one of them.

Federal law designates the third Monday in February as George Washington's Birthday to celebrate the birth of the first president.

The day is commonly called "President's Day" and has come to honor all presidents including Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday on Feb. 12 was for years its own holiday in many states, but never an official federal holiday.

Four presidents have birthdays in February: George Washington, William Henry Harrison, Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan.

New Jersey officially calls the day "Presidents Day," and all state offices are closed.

CLOSED:

Post offices (most are closed with no mail delivery but regular service will be available at locations in Cherry Hill, Freehold, Pleasantville from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. in Lakewood 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. and in Trenton on Route 130 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

State and federal courts

State offices (including MVC)

Many public schools (check your district's schedule)

Financial markets

Banks (some banks are open today. Check your institution's schedule).

OPEN:

NJ Transit rail operates on a weekend/major holiday schedule.Main/Bergen County/Port Jervis, Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton rail lines will operate on a weekend schedule with additional service during peak periods.A special schedule will operate on the Morris & Essex Line.The Pascack Valley, Princeton Dinky and Atlantic City rail lines will operate on a regular weekend scheduleBuses operate on a special holiday or weekend schedule while others will operate on a regular weekday schedule or not at all.

PATH operates on a Saturday schedule with extra service on the NWK-WTC & JSQ-33 via HOB running and no No HOB-WTC.

SEPTA operates on a modified weekday schedule

PATCO is operating on a regular schedule

Malls

Retail stores

FedEx and UPS will make regular pickups and deliveries

Most colleges and universities (check your institution's schedule).

Check ahead with any destination, to confirm whether it is open for business or closed Monday.

