What’s Normal? Christmas edition

What a long year it’s been. With the annoying pandemic dragging on it has felt more like three years.

Here we are with end-of-year retrospectives and Christmas just days away. Friday was the last show Bill Doyle and I will be doing together until the new year. Next week I’m on with Kylie Moore and the week after Bill is on with Sam Doyle.

So I thought this was my last chance to try to win some extra money for holiday shopping with a round of What’s Normal?. And it worked! In a split vote, I pulled out a win by one single vote that most people DO like “Dominick the Donkey.”

Below are the same three questions, all Christmas-themed, that we asked on-air. Unfortunately, they don’t count towards the bet. This is just for fun.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

