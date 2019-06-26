‘What’s Normal’ — 4th of July edition

From time to time (and this time it has been quite awhile since we did one) Bill Doyle and I will take a meaningless, almost Seinfeldian disagreement about what is and isn't normal and turn it into an on-air survey. We track callers answers and bet each other some money on the outcome. In this case it started as my belief that most people in New Jersey have a least one person in their household who will set off some sort of fireworks on the 4th. Even if it is the smaller, now legal in New Jersey kind.

That led to two other questions; one about whether most people would have a four day weekend and another about whether most people will wear red white and blue. Only on-air callers counted towards our bet (I won one category Bill won the other two) but we want to see how more people would answer.

