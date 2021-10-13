What’s New Jersey’s favorite ‘old school’ sitcom?

Spending time in Boston as a student in the late 1980s and early 1990s, it was easy to be a fan of the iconic sitcom "Cheers". Although I'm not sure who owns the building now, in the "old days" a guy named Tom Kershaw owned the place.

During the 1988 presidential campaign, I worked out of the upstairs offices, which served as the headquarters for the Bush campaign. The bar itself was never a spot we entered as it was a tourist trap and always packed with gawkers and t-shirt buyers.

The show is a bit of a comfort zone, a far cry from the P.C. nonsense that seems to drive entertainment today.

So the question is simple, your fave "old school" sitcom?

What does it say about your personality if you favor "Cheers" over "Seinfeld"?

Do you prefer comfortable or edgy? I think it's similar to comfort food compared to fancy chef creations. Meatloaf compared to beef wellington.

What about other shows? Edgy, comfortable, or somewhere in between?

New Jersey's favorite 'old school' sitcom

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea.

