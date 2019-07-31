What’s more Jersey than Sinatra and the Sopranos?

The big event is coming up this weekend. It's the third New Jersey show honoring the legend Frank Sinatra and the iconic show 'The Sopranos'.

I'm honored to be back on stage hosting an event featuring my friend Michael Martocci and his Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra along with a conversation with Sopranos stars: Michael Imperioli, Vincent Pastore and Steve Schirrippa.

The past two events at the Count Basie Theater and in the Event Center at the Borgata Hotel and Casino were huge successes! We've added a few entertaining elements to the show and can't wait for you to join us. Tickets are still available HERE.

If you can't make it this Saturday, no worries, we're back on stage Saturday, August 10th playing the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City!

It was great to talk to Vincent Pastore and Michael Martocci on the air Wednesday morning!

