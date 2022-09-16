What’s happening in Pennsylvania? Dr. Oz is not their only major candidate from NJ

TV doctor-turned-Senate candidate Dr. Oz is not the only major Pennsylvania political candidate to call New Jersey home until recently.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano's biography plays down his New Jersey roots and doesn't mention he was born at St Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick January 2, 1964.

His family lived in Hightstown when he joined Phi Theta Kappa at Mercer County Community College in 1983.

More recently, voting records show that Mastriano was registered in Hightstown until 2021, according to a New Jersey Globe report.

According to the report, he voted through 2010 and remained registered until a sample ballot was returned in July 2021, which led election officials to change his status to inactive.

Mastriano was a colonel in the U.S. Army until his retirement in November 2017, according to the biography on his campaign website.

The Globe said election records show Mastriano voted with an absentee ballot while he served.

According to the Globe his mother Janice was a registered Democrat and was a three-term member of the East Windsor Regional Board of Education in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Mastriano's first political campaign was in 2018 when he ran for Pennsylvania’s 13th U.S. Congressional District. He was elected state Senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd District in May 2019.

Donald Trump is joined by Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on stage at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Donald Trump is joined by Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on stage at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) loading...

NJ trouble for Dr. Oz

He is the second PA Republican candidate to have recent NJ ties brought to light.

Democrat John Fetterman attacked Republican Mehmet Oz in ads and on social media for living in New Jersey. When he announced his Senate run, Oz established a residency in Bryn Athyn near Philadelphia, which is also where his mother-in-law lives.

Fetterman's attacks included renting a banner plane to fly over the Jersey Shore with a message that read "HEY DR. OZ, WELCOME HOME TO NJ! ♥ JOHN," according to the Press of Atlantic City.

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J. 9th District, nominated Oz to be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, speaks in Springfield, Pa. Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, speaks in Springfield, Pa. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

