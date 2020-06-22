What’s for dinner from Spadea’s fridge?

Sometimes simple is best when it comes to dinner. One of my favorites is chicken and sausage.

Start with a pack of hot Italian sausage and a family pack of chicken drumsticks.

On a baking sheet, place the sausage and chicken, use two baking sheets if the meat is crowded.

Then slice up a Vidalia onion.

Peel and cut a few potatos into wedges. Sweet potatoes work best in my opinion!

Coat with extra virgin olive oil, add plenty of spice to cover everything, especially the chicken skin: rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, red pepper flakes, salt and cracked black pepper.

Preheat the over to 475 and make sure the meat is fully defrosted before putting in the hot oven.

Cook for 20 minutes at that temp then lower to 400 for another 20 minutes.

With ten minutes left to cook, add a few cloves of peeled garlic to the baking pan. You’ll thank me later.

The best bite is a piece of caramelized onion, sweet potato, sausage and a bit of chicken with some crisp skin. For me in my ‘no mask’ world, all of the ingredients can be delivered for a small charge within two hours right to my door. So I think about dinner right after the show, we order what we need and in two hours, it’s at my door.

