What you would put on a ‘Jersey’ pizza?

It takes a special type of day to follow Veteran's Day. How about "Pizza With The Works Except Anchovies Day!" I had no idea this was even a thing. But since we're talking about pizza, did you ever wonder why there is no such thing as a "Jersey" pizza? There's New York style pizza and Chicago deep-dish pizza, yet no jersey pizza. This despite the fact that we have some of the best pizzerias in the world right here in the Garden State.

So if there were such a thing as a "Jersey" pizza, what would you put on it? I reached out to my Facebook page and my Twitter following @realstevetrev and here's what you came up with. Like everything in Jersey it all starts with the tax.

Louis Hochman: "A tax bill"

Glenn Stuart: "A .25 cent “gas” tax!"

Richard Rutenberg: "The salty tears of taxpayers"

Then we got serious.

Eric Johnson: "Sauce and cheese. thin crust. that's it"

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey: "Sausage, peppers and onions"

Dave Bell: "Sausage, peppers, onions and sell it for $5 but after taxes it would be $75"

Larry Nichols: "Pretzel crust, pork roll, prosciutto, ‘gravy’ and hoagies"

Melissa Whoeler : "Ham and pineapple," to which Michael Hoydis repolied, "Please leave New Jersey."

Tom Sullivan: "I’m kind of boring...pepperoni is the 'craziest' I get with pizza.Lol!!!"

Scott Bancroft: "Half Pork roll....half scrapple"

Francie Trout: "crabmeat"

Chrissy Biglin Harris: "I don't care just delivery it to me here in Chattanooga. Pizza sucks here!!"

