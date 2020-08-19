Jersey corn pizza is a thing — here’s how you make it

What’s better than Jersey corn? For me, it’s a staple of our summer diet. The corn we get from Village Farms in Lawrenceville and from Just Farmed in Westfield is some of the best NJ has to offer. What better way to enjoy Jersey corn than with Jersey’s most important food group…pizza of course.

Start with 3-4 ears of corn

Cut the kernels off. Be careful, they tend to fly away as the knife heads down the cob!

Bill Spadea's Corn Pizza

Chop a half of a small white onion and one large jalapeño pepper, with seeds! Don’t be a wimp, the pizza needs some heat.

Bill Spadea's corn pizza

In a non stick pan heat some olive oil.

Bill Spadea's corn pizza

Then on low heat sauté the onions, corn and pepper.

Add kosher salt, cracked black pepper, red pepper flakes, rosemary and a little cayenne if you like it extra spicy. It’s done when you get a little caramelization from the sugar in the corn.

Bill Spadea's corn pizza

Make sure the pizza dough is at room temperature before you spread it over a baking pan.

Coat with olive oil and season the top side with the same seasoning as the corn mix.

Just add a little garlic powder to the dough as an addition.

Preheat the oven to 475 and bake for 5-6 minutes.

Once there’s a little brown on the bottom of the dough, you’re ready to add the toppings.

First spread fresh mozzarella on top of the half cook pizza.

Then add the corn mix.

Top with shredded cheese, I like a sharp cheddar, and put it back in the oven until the crust browns.

Then broil for 2 minutes to get the cheese bubbly.

Bill Spadea's corn pizza

Bill Spadea's corn pizza

Let the cooked pie site for a few minutes to rest before you slice it up and enjoy!

Bill Spadea's corn pizza

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

