What to know: Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, NJ 2021

WILDWOOD — Throngs of fans are planning to visit Wildwood this coming weekend, as Barefoot Country Music Fest kicks off Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 19-22.

Headliners for the roughly four-day event include Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dan + Shay and Lee Brice.

The beachfront festival is poised to be the Northeast’s largest outdoor country music fest, with more than 30 acts playing on stage between the two Morey’s Piers.

Festival gates open Thursday at 6 p.m. for a "Kick-Off Concert," while Friday — Sunday, gates open at 1 p.m. Gates close at 11 p.m. each night.

Are there any COVID-19 related policies?

No, there is no mention of pandemic protocols among the festival regulations and rules.

A pre-festival COVID-19 vaccine clinic would be setup along the boardwalk, as the Barefoot Country Fest Facebook page noted "friends at Cape May County Department of Health and Cape May County Board of Commissioners will be offering free Moderna and J&J vaccines to anyone 18 years and older, along with masks and more information."

The mobile clinic was slated for Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. near the festival Will Call office. (BCMF Will Call office is at the Wildwood Festival Center, 3601 Boardwalk)

Asked by a person whether festival goers would need to show proof of vaccination or if masks would be required, the festival responded "No masks and no ma'am - we are doing the honesty policy we encourage the vaccine and are trying to do our best to keep folks safe during this party with us."

Are bags allowed?

There is a clear-bag policy, as has become a growing trend among live events with large crowds.

Ticket-holders are allowed to bring bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

Among approved bags are one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or smaller). Small clutch bags, roughly the size of an adult's hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the fest with one of the clear plastic bags.

Medically necessary items will be allowed after proper inspection, according to the festival website.

What other items are concert goers allowed to bring to the festival?

Phone, ID, sunscreen, blankets, festival flags without metal or wooden poles.

What items are banned from the festival?

Fireworks, explosives of any kind, weapons, firearms or weapons of any kind, drugs, drug paraphernalia, outside alcohol, food and drinks including water bottles, kites, coolers, umbrellas, metal or wood flag poles, audio recording devices, professional video or photography equipment, tents, framed backpacks, chairs of any kind including foldable, laser pointers, pets and animals.

Also not allowed inside the festival:

"Bota bags" or other bags which do not meet approved bag requirements, including but not limited to purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, fanny packs that are not see-through, cinch or drawstring bags, briefcases, backpacks, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

A small clutch bag is defined as – “approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap, no larger than 4 1/2 inches by x 6 1/12 inches.

Where can festival goers park?

Beach parking passes have been on-sale for Barefoot Country Music Fest, while spaces remain available, for vehicles that can handle getting on and off the sand — "AWD or 4WD Strongly Advised."

Vehicles cannot exceed eight feet, six inches in height.

The three-day parking passes ($100) and four-day parking passes ($120) allow parking between Wildwoods Convention Center and Morey’s Adventure Pier, "a short walk from the festival’s main gate."

"Tailgating or consumption of alcohol or any kind in the beach parking lot is prohibited and will be strictly enforced. For the safety of attendees and their vehicles, the beach parking lot will be monitored throughout the event.

All vehicles must be off the beach by 1 a.m. every night.

Beach parking pass holders can use 473 E. Baker Avenue, Wildwood for navigation systems.

What if a car gets stuck in the beach parking area?

Owners will be fully responsible and vehicles which require removal from the lot will be towed at the owners expense — so think twice about ignoring the strong recommendation for all-wheel or four-wheel drive.

Where else will parking be available?

Other locations around Wildwood include the large parking lot near the Wildwoods Convention Center; less than a 10 minute walk from the festival grounds.

For those parking elsewhere, Wildwood's Sightseer Tramcars will be running up and down the boardwalk, as a built-in shuttle.

What is the ride share situation?

For those taking a ride share to and from the festivities, the designated drop-off location is the Wildwood Boardwalk sign at 3505 Atlantic Avenue.

Are there any age limits to attend Barefoot Country Music Fest?

No, the festival is open to all ages. Children 10 and under are admitted free but must be accompanied by an adult.

Children 11 years and older must have their own ticket.

All concert goers must be 21 years of age or older to drink and 21+ wristband required to purchase, possess, or consume alcohol.

A valid ID can be presented at an ID station in order to receive a 21+ wristband, each day.

"BCMF is a zero tolerance event. All local and state laws will be strictly enforced. There will be no tolerance for illegal activities."

