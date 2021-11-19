What to do with your mums now that cooler weather has arrived in NJ

Every Autumn, mums take over front porches across the Garden State. Normally you start to see them at the beginning of October through the end of November.

But once holiday decorations start to go up, what should you do with those colorful fall flowers? This is something we think about every year with our potted mums.

A fun fact many people don't know is that mums are perennials, not annuals. This means they're able to survive the winter months, which includes here in New Jersey.

So as you get ready for holiday decorations, let's come up with a solution for those colorful flowers before old man winter officially arrives.

What to do with your mums now that colder weather has arrived in NJ

And for the record, we did try to transplant a few of our mums last fall around Thanksgiving with much success. Almost all the mums we transplanted regrew and are in full bloom.

Doesn't hurt to give it a try.

