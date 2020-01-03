What song should Spadea sing at Bar A? (Poll)

It’s that time of year again!

I’ll be joining some of the Jersey shore’s best musical talent for the 8th annual Big Man’s Bash, honoring the legendary Clarence Clemons and raising money for the Monmouth County SPCA.

Jobonnano, the B Street Band, Bob Polding, Eddie Testa and many more will be on hand for a spectacular music event. It’s for a good cause, raising money for our friends at the Monmouth County SPCA.

As you may remember, last year I sang “Sweet Caroline” with my friend Eddie Testa. This year, it’s your choice. I’ll announce the winner on the New Jersey 101.5 morning show next week.

